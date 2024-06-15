11-year-old boy killed in freak accident in Jaipur

Jaipur, June 15 (IANS) An 11-year-old boy has been killed in a freak accident after he fell from a vehicle installed with a DJ sound system after it met with an accident. The boy got crushed under the weight of the heavy speakers that came off due to the impact of the crash.

The incident happened in Rajasthan's Kota district on Friday. The deceased has been identified as Nitin.

According to sources, the vehicle crashed on to a house and heavy speakers installed on the vehicle fell on Nitin's head, leaving him dead on the spot.

The driver fled the spot following the accident.

The police handed over Nitin's body to his family after the post-mortem.

A case of murder has been registered against the DJ system owner, Golu.

