11 injured after leisure fishing boat hits breakwater in Japan

Tokyo, July 28 (IANS) At least 11 people were injured after a leisure fishing boat in Tottori Prefecture in Japan hit the breakwater on Sunday, local media reported.

The boat, Daini Ai Maru, was cruising off the coast of Sakaiminato city when it hit the breakwater some 500 meters away from a quay at about 6:00 a.m. local time, said a report by public broadcaster NHK, citing the Japan Coast Guard, Xinhua news agency reported.

All 11 crew members and passengers were brought to a hospital. One man in his 40s and another in his 60s were said to have bumped their heads hard and were seriously injured, according to the report.

Coast Guard officials confirmed that the left side of the boat's bow is damaged.

Elsewhere, about 6 km northeast of the site, near a cape in Matsue city, another leisure fishing boat struck rocks at around 1:00 a.m. local time, injuring five people, according to NHK.

