10 Rajkot hotels receive bomb threat, police launch investigation

Rajkot, Oct 26 (IANS) Police swung into action and initiated extensive security measures after at least 10 hotels in Gujarat's Rajkot received bomb threats via email.

Authorities deployed bomb squads and dog squads to conduct thorough checks at all affected locations.

The hotels which received bomb threats included the Imperial Palace, Grand Regency, Sayaji Hotel, and Hotel Seasons, among others.

Police are on high alert, and an investigation is underway to trace the origin of the threatening message. The email, sent from a user named "Kan Din", delivered a stark warning: "I placed bombs in every location of your hotel. Many lives will be lost today; hurry up and evacuate the hotel."

The message spurred hotel management and police teams into swift action. At around 12:45 p.m., units from the SOG, Crime Branch, LCB, PCB, and Bomb Squad arrived at the specified hotels and other popular venues in Rajkot to conduct meticulous checks. So far, no suspicious objects have been located, though security remains highly alert as investigations continue.

PI R.G. Barot of Rajkot's A Division Police shared updates with the media: "Following a tip-off from the crime branch, we began a comprehensive security sweep of hotels, including Bhabha Hotel, Jyoti Hotel, and Imperial Hotel. Currently, teams from the SOG and local police are on-site, performing exhaustive checks to ensure safety. Nothing alarming has been found."

Earlier in August, shoppers were evacuated from VR Mall on Dumas Road in Surat after an email threat, later deemed a hoax by authorities, was received.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.