10-man Real Madrid beats Pachuca at Club World Cup

Charlotte, June 23 (IANS) Ten-man Real Madrid defeated Mexico's Pachuca 3-1 in their Group H clash at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup on Monday (IST).

Madrid entered the match at Bank of America Stadium sitting second in the group behind FC Salzburg, following a 1-1 draw against Al Hilal in their opener. The Spanish giant was without star striker Kylian Mbappe, who is recovering from gastroenteritis.

Center back Raul Asencio was shown a straight red card just seven minutes into the match for fouling Venezuelan striker Salomon Rondon as the last defender outside the box, reports Xinhua.

Despite being down a man, Vinicius Jr. nearly capitalised on a defensive error a few minutes later. Pachuca goalkeeper Carlos Moreno miscontrolled a soft back pass but managed to poke the ball away just before Vinicius could reach it.

Pachuca then tested Real goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois twice, with close-range efforts from Robert Kenedy and Alan Bautista, but the Belgian made both saves.

Jude Bellingham opened the scoring for Madrid in the 35th minute, collecting a pass from Fran Garcia inside the box and firing into the bottom right corner. Madrid doubled the lead just before halftime when Gonzalo Garcia set up Arda Guler, who slotted the ball into the far post.

"It's twice in two games now, the same mistake. It might have been only slight contact but he has to be a bit more intelligent. But he knows that. We are going to battle for him and win without him. And then when he returns, to win then too," Courtois told DAZN at the break regarding Asencio's dismissal.

Federico Valverde added a third for Madrid in the 70th minute before Elias Montiel pulled one back for Pachuca ten minutes later.

Al Hilal will face Pachuca in their final group match on Thursday in Nashville, while Real Madrid meets Salzburg the same day in Philadelphia.

Earlier in Washington, D.C., Salzburg and Al Hilal played to a goalless draw. The win lifts Real Madrid to the top of the group with four points, ahead of Salzburg on goal difference. Al Hilal sits third with two points, while Pachuca's Club World Cup hopes end with back-to-back defeats.

