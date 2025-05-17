10 killed in lightning strike in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, May 17 (IANS) As many as 10 persons, including three minors, reportedly died due to lightning strikes as the nor'wester hit several districts of Odisha, officials said.

As per reports, three persons, including an elderly woman and her granddaughter, died while five others sustained severe injuries after lightning struck a hut where they were taking shelter during the nor'wester at Paridiguda village of Koraput district on Friday afternoon.

The deceased were identified as Brudi Madinga and her granddaughter Kasa Madinga of Paridiguda and Ambika Kasi of Kumbhariguda area of the Koraput district.

The health condition of deceased Brudi Madinga's husband, Hingu, who also sustained injuries in the thunderstorm, is said to be critical.

Similarly, a 32-year-old Dasa Jani of Semiliguda block of Koraput district died after lightning struck when he was fishing in a river near his village on Friday afternoon.

One Chaityaram Majhi and his nephew Lalita Majhi sustained serious injuries when lightning struck at Benora village under Umerkote block of Nabarangpur district on Friday afternoon.

The locals immediately rushed them to a nearby hospital but Lalita succumbed midway.

Chaityaram is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Umerkote block.

Meanwhile, lightning strike killed two minors who were playing outside at the Budusahi village under Jenapur police limits of Jajpur district on Friday evening.

A woman shopkeeper identified as Damayanti Mandal died while four others injured seriously due to thunderbolt in Udayagiri Police station area of Gajapati district on Friday afternoon.

Sources claimed that three more persons lost their lives due to lightning strike, including two in Ganjam district and one in Kamakhyanagar area of Dhenkanal district on Friday afternoon.

Several parts of the state witnessed heavy rainfall coupled with strong wind and thunderbolt strike caused by nor'wester on Friday afternoon.

As per available information, lightning strikes have killed 1,075 people in the state during 2022 and 2024.

