10 of 16 teams in Copa America will have at least one La Liga player

New Delhi, June 21 (IANS) The Copa America 2024 kicked off on June 20 and the 16 participating teams are already focused on the fight for the title. Four groups of four teams each, 10 of which will have at least one La Liga player in their ranks, making this the non-American league with the largest representation in this tournament.

In total, 14 La Liga EA Sports clubs will be represented in the tournament, which takes place in the United States. Real Madrid, with 5, will have the most players, followed by Real Betis with 4.

Standout matches with a 'La Liga flavour' to watch

Colombia vs Paraguay (June 24): The first match for both teams will pit Getafe CF's Omar Alderete against CA Osasuna's Johan Mojica. Both have earned their stripes in their national teams, and will be looking for defensive and attacking contributions to help their teams get off to a winning start in the tournament.

USA vs Uruguay (July 1): Midfielders Johnny Cardoso and Luca de la Torre will face several opponents they already know from their time in LALIGA. It will be the last match for both teams in the group stage, so this result could be decisive for either team's progress through to the next round.

Brazil vs Colombia (July 2): It will also be the last match for both, but it will also be the one in which Brazil's entire attacking array of players will face Johan Mojica. Vini Jr, Raphinha, Savinho and Rodrygo already know what it is like to face the Colombian full-back, and they will do so again in the USA.

The full list of La Liga stars heading to the Copa America

Real Madrid: Fede Valverde (Uruguay), Eder Militao (Brazil), Endrick (Brazil), Rodrygo (Brazil), Vini Jr. (Brazil)

FC Barcelona: Ronald Araujo (Uruguay), Raphinha (Brazil) (+ Jaume Cuellar, from FC Barcelona ‘B’, for Bolivia)

Girona FC: Yangel Herrera (Venezuela), Yan Couto (Brazil), Savinho (Brazil)

Atlético de Madrid: Nahuel Molina (Argentina), Rodrigo De Paul (Argentina), Jose Maria Gimenez (Uruguay)

Real Sociedad: Jon Aramburu (Venezuela)

Real Betis: German Pezzella (Argentina), Guido Rodriguez (Argentina), Claudio Bravo (Chile), Johnny Cardoso (USA)

CA Osasuna: Johan Mojica (Colombia)

Getafe CF: Omar Alderete (Paraguay)

RC Celta: Luca de la Torre (USA)

Sevilla FC: Marcos Acuna (Argentina)

RCD Mallorca: Cyle Larin (Canada)

Cadiz CF: Darwin Machís (Venezuela), Brian Ocampo (Uruguay)

UD Almeria: César Montes (Mexico)

Granada CF: Facundo Pellistri (Uruguay)

