1 killed, 6 injured in shooting at Louisville restaurant

Chicago, Aug 28 (IANS) One was killed and six others injured in a shooting at a restaurant in downtown Louisville in the US state of Kentucky, police said.

Police found a man dead at the spot, and five others with gunshot, including one in critical condition, local media reported on Sunday.

A sixth man connected to the shooting was found injured, Xinhua news agency reported.

The shooting happened around 3 a.m. Sunday between restaurant patrons and people on the sidewalk, said First Division commander Major Shannon Lauder, giving no details about how the incident started.

An investigation is underway, and no arrests have been made yet.

