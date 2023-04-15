1 injured in Israeli-Lebanese border tension on Quds Day

Beirut, April 15 (IANS) One Lebanese was injured after the Israeli Army fired smoke and sound bombs at demonstrators on the Lebanese-Israeli border in southern Lebanon, Lebanese army intelligence sources told a media outlet.

The Israeli Army fired four stun grenades and 11 smoke and tear gas canisters at a group of motorcyclists celebrating Quds Day as they approached the Houla junction near the border fence separating Lebanon and Israel in southern Lebanon, the sources said on Friday.

The incident prompted alertness among the Lebanese and Israeli armies. At the same time, the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) is working to reduce tension through urgent contact between the two sides.

The incident came one week following the exchange of fire between Lebanon and Israel hours after Israeli police forces raided the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in East Jerusalem's Old City, Xinhua news agency reported.

It was one of the worst rocket attacks in northern Israel since a full-fledged war between Israel and Hezbollah, an Iran-backed Lebanese group, in Lebanon in 2006.

Hezbollah Leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah on Friday noted the exchange of fire on April 6 between Lebanon and Israel was "an important and great event," warning any foolish actions committed by Israel in Jerusalem, the West Bank, Gaza, Lebanon, or Syria might drag the region into a war.

