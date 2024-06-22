1 dead in wildfire in Greece

Athens, June 22 (IANS) A man lost his life during a wildfire burning in western Greece, the Greek Fire Brigade said.

He is the first casualty since the start of the wildfire season in Greece on May 1, Xinhua news agency reported.

The 54-year-old resident of a village near the city of Pyrgos in the Peloponnese peninsula was found by his brother, while villagers were participating in efforts to save their homes and fields from the blaze, according to initial information.

Meanwhile, dozens of firefighters assisted by water-dropping airplanes and volunteers were battling flames on several fronts.

At least 64 wildfires broke out since Thursday across the country, according to the Fire Brigade.

In at least five cases, settlements have been evacuated, mainly on the Peloponnese peninsula.

A dozen houses have been damaged in a front near the town of Megalopolis in central Peloponnese.

Greece suffers from many wildfires every summer due to high temperatures, heatwaves linked to climate change and arsonists.

Twenty people lost their lives in 2023 as a result of the wildfires.

Due to unusually high temperatures in spring and June, authorities have said that the risk will be high this summer.

