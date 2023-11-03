1 dead, 2 injured in Japan stabbing spree

Tokyo, Nov 3 (IANS) At least one person was killed and two others were injured after they were stabbed in Japan's Yokohama city, according to local media reports on Friday.

An emergency call was made to the police at around 7.40 p.m. on Thursday night by a resident in Yokohama's Naka Ward, saying that "there's trouble between some men", Xinhua news agency quoted the Japanese daily Mainichi Shimbun as saying in a report citing local police.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers found three men on the ground, stabbed in their abdomen or back, the report said.

According to Kanagawa Prefectural Police, one has died, and two others were injured.

Police are questioning several persons of interest who may know the reasons behind the incident, the report added.

This incident came days after a gunman who had barricaded himself in a post office in the Japanese city of Warabi for several hours with two female hostages, was arrested on Tuesday.

The gunman, reportedly in his 80s, was thought to have been involved in a shooting at a hospital in the city earlier that day.

