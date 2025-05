May 07, 2025

As India strikes back with ‘Operation Sindoor’ in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack, the family of Madhusudhan Rao, who was killed in Kashmir’s Baisaran Valley, emphasized the urgent need to eliminate terrorism. A native of Kavali in Nellore, Madhusudhan Rao worked as a senior architect in Bengaluru. He had travelled to Jammu and Kashmir with his family on vacation when tragedy struck.