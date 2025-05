May 07, 2025

YSRCP leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has expressed his appreciation for the recent Indian Army operation against Pakistan, Operation Sindhur. Operation Sindhur was conducted in response to the Pahalgam terror attack. YS Jagan appreciated the army's action, saying that the country's sovereignty and the people's safety should be guarded at all costs. Operation Sindhur: A Response to Terrorism