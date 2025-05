May 05, 2025

Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council, Botsa Satyanarayana, on Monday (May 5), alleged that the TDP government has borrowed ₹1.5 lakh crore in the 11 months since it took office in Andhra Pradesh. He demanded that Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu explain how the loans have been utilized. Senior YSRCP leaders, including Botsa Satyanarayana, Gudivada Amarnath, Budi Mutyala Naidu, and Varudu Kalyani, held a meeting in Anakapalle.