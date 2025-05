May 28, 2025

Even as Mahanadu was underway in Kadapa, a TDP activist threatened to jump off a cell tower and end her life, alleging that the party was ignoring hardworking and loyal cadres. Before climbing the tower, the woman — identified as Chippagiri Meenakshi — wrote a letter to TDP supremo N. Chandrababu Naidu, alleging mistreatment of activists who had devoted their lives to the party.