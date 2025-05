May 31, 2025

The Andhra Pradesh High Court issued notices to the TDP government, seeking its response on the withdrawal of the door-to-door ration delivery system. Taneti Ramakrishna, Dhananjay Kumar, Guttam Raju, and Trinath from Rajamahendravaram filed an urgent lunch motion petition before the High Court, seeking a stay on the Government Order (GO) issued by the government to withdraw the Mobile Distribution Unit (MDU) system for ration delivery.