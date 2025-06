June 27, 2025

The Greenfield Express Highway (NH-365BG), a key infrastructure project by the Central Government, is nearing completion. Stretching 162 km from Khammam in Telangana to Devarapalli in East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh, the expressway is expected to be operational by mid-August. Of the total stretch, 89 km within Telangana is already complete.