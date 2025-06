June 18, 2025

Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and YSRCP supremo YS Jagan Mohan Reddy once again proved why he is widely regarded as a mass leader with unmatched crowd-pulling power. His visit to Rentapalla village in Palnadu district — officially meant to console the bereaved family of local party leader Nagamalleshwara Rao — turned into a spontaneous display of public support as people came voluntarily to catch a glimpse of Jagan.