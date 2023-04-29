Zhejiang Lions edges defending champions Liaoning to tie CBA semifinals

Beijing, April 29 (IANS) The Zhejiang Lions overcame the Liaoning Flying Leopards 99-94 in the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) semifinals here to tie the best-of-five series 1-1.

Zhejiang's Sun Minghui scored 27 points with seven 3-pointers while Dez Wells had a game-high 28 points. Liaoning's star guard Zhao Jiwei, who pocketed 29 points in Game 1, only scored seven points.

Zhejiang opened the game with an 18-6 run as Sun buried three 3-pointers. Liaoning still lost their scoring rhythm in the second quarter, trailing by seven points at the intermission.

Zhang Zhenlin's 3-pointer helped Liaoning tie it at 57-57 midway through the third quarter, but Sun scored five points in a row to rebuild the lead for Zhengjiang.

Liaoning took the lead for a brief period in the fourth before Wells led Zhejiang to quickly regain the lead. With Sun hitting a 3-pointer with 19 seconds left, Zhejiang kept the upper hand and eased to the victory.

Zhejiang will take on Liaoning for Game 3 of the semifinals at home on next Monday.

