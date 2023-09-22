Zeleskyy visits Canada, first time since Russia invaded Ukraine, to address Parl

Ottawa, Sep 22 (IANS) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Canada for the first time since Russia launched invasion, and is scheduled to address Parliament, the media reported.

During his address, Zelenskyy is likely to seek support from the country which is Kiev's staunchest supporter in war against Russia, CTV news reported.

After addressing the Parliament, Ukrainian President is scheduled to hold a press conference with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Zelenskyy will participate in an expanded bilateral meeting with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland, Minister of National Defence Bill Blair, Minister of Foreign Affairs Melanie Joly, and Minister of Export Promotion, International Trade and Economic Development Mary Ng.

Since January 2022, Canada has provided more than $9.8 billion in military, economic, and humanitarian aid.

On Thursday, Trudeau told reporters in New York: "Canada will continue to support Ukraine as long as it takes and we will always stand firm to defend the rule of law and the international rules based order."

On Tuesday, Zelenskyy told the UN General Assembly that "Ukraine's fight is the world's" and urged global leaders to support it to fight Moscow.

