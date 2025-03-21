Zelensky visits Norway, confirms Ukraine-US talks in Saudi Arabia

Oslo, March 21 (IANS) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky reaffirmed Ukraine's commitment to diplomatic talks with the US while expressing skepticism about Russia's willingness to agree to a ceasefire.

During his visit to Oslo, Zelensky on Thursday confirmed that Ukrainian and Russian representatives will meet their American counterparts respectively in Saudi Arabia on Monday for discussions on Ukraine's future, Xinhua news agency reported.

However, he stated that Ukraine does not believe Russia will agree to a ceasefire. "We are trying to take steps in the right direction," Zelensky said at a press conference in Oslo alongside Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store.

Zelensky's visit to Norway, his second official trip to the country, included meetings with Norway's Finance Minister and former NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide, and Defence Minister Tore Sandvik.

During the press conference, Store emphasised that Ukraine must have a place at the negotiating table in ceasefire discussions. "A strong European voice is important when discussing Ukraine's future," he said.

In early March, the Norwegian parliament approved an increase in aid to Ukraine by 50 billion Norwegian kroner ($47.2 billion), bringing the total to 85 billion Norwegian kroner by 2025. According to Store, this additional support will be allocated to artillery ammunition, drones, and investments in Ukraine's domestic defense industry.

