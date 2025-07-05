Zelensky, Trump discuss Ukraine's air defence capabilities

Kyiv, July 5 (IANS) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that he had discussed Ukraine's air defence capabilities in a phone conversation with US President Donald Trump.

They agreed that they would work together to strengthen protecting the skies of Ukraine, Zelensky said on Friday in a post on social media.

The call came as Russia escalated its aerial campaign across Ukraine, including an overnight July 4 attack that struck Kyiv and several other regions, injuring at least 23 civilians and sparking dozens of fires in the capital, Xinhua news agency reported.

"Today we discussed the situation: Russian air strikes and, more broadly, the situation on the front lines. President Trump is very well informed," the Ukrainian President said.

"We discussed air defence options and agreed to work on increasing airspace protection. We agreed on a meeting between our teams."

According to the Ukrainian President, they also discussed defence industry capabilities and the possibilities of joint production.

The conversation also covered mutual procurement and investment, diplomatic situation, and Ukraine's cooperation with the US and other international partners, Zelensky said.

The Trump administration had halted part of military aid to Ukraine following a review of US own stockpiles, the White House and Pentagon confirmed on Tuesday.

On Thursday, Trump said he did not make any progress on Iran and the Ukraine conflict during a phone call with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

"We are ready for direct projects with America and believe that this is extremely necessary for security, especially with regard to drones and related technologies," Zelensky added.

Trump told Zelensky that the US is willing to assist Ukraine with air defence amid intensified Russian strikes, Axios reported, citing unnamed sources.

The call between the two Presidents reportedly lasted about 40 minutes.

This conversation followed a phone call between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin on July 3, during which the Kremlin said Putin reaffirmed that "Russia will continue to pursue its goals" in its war against Ukraine despite US calls for a ceasefire.

Trump told reporters on July 3 that he was "very disappointed" by the conversation with Putin.

"I don't think he's there... I don't think he's looking to stop this fighting."

The call also followed the US Defence Department's decision to pause shipments of key weapons systems to Ukraine, including Patriot missiles and precision-guided artillery rounds.

Kyiv has warned that the delay threatens to weaken its air defences and emboldens Moscow.

Despite repeated expressions of frustration about Russia's continued aggression, Trump's administration has yet to impose new sanctions or approve additional aid for Ukraine since taking office in January.

While Russia and Ukraine resumed direct talks in Istanbul this year, the two rounds of negotiations — on May 16 and June 2 — have yielded only prisoner exchanges and no progress toward a ceasefire.

