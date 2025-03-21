Yuva All Stars Championship: Vasco Vipers, Sonipat Spartans, Warriorz KC, Yuva Yoddhas win on Day 16

Haridwar, March 21 (IANS) Warriorz KC and Vasco Vipers registered 10-point margin victories on Day 16 of the Yuva All Stars Championship 2025 on Friday. Meanwhile, Yuva Yoddhas thrashed the Junior Steelers and the Sonipat Spartans came from behind to beat Yuva Paltan at the Vandana Kataria Indoor Stadium in Haridwar.

Vasco Vipers defeated Kurukshetra Warriors 55-45 to retain the last position in Pool A standings with 14 points. The Vipers had the upper hand in the first half, inflicting two All-Outs on the Warriors. They finished the first half with a score of 28-18. Sonipat Spartans inflicted All-Outs twice on the Vipers. However, an All Out and a Super Raid in the final raid helped Vasco Vipers come out on top.

Sahil was the star performer with 21 raid points, including 17 touch points and 4 bonus points. Meanwhile, Kurukshetra's Rahul Poriya bagged 16 points (15 raid points and one tackle points). The Warriors are at the bottom of Pool B with 14 points from 10 encounters.

Warriorz KC registered a 10-point victory over Yuva Mumba in Haridwar. The Bengal-based franchise inflicted an All Out on Mumbai to take a 24-14 lead at half-time. They also got Yuva Mumba All Out once in the second half to win the match 38-28. Despite the loss, Yuva Mumba's Ajay Sangwan was the top performer with 8 raid points. Yuva Mumba have retained the second position in Pool B with 38 points, while Warriorz KC are placed second in Pool A with 47 points.

On the other hand, Sonipat Spartans edged past Yuva Paltan in a close-fought encounter. Both sides were going neck to neck in the first half until Paltan inflicted an All Out on the Spartans to take a 17-11 lead at half-time. Sonipat got the Pune-based franchise All Out to take a two-point lead. Trailing by two points, Aman's Super Tackle helped the Spartans take the lead. They added three points in the last two raids, leaving Yuva Paltan behind as the final score read 33-29.

Paltan's Ajay Gulia earned seven raid points and was the standout performer. Sonipat Spartans and Yuva Paltan are placed third and fifth in Pool B with 38 and 25 points, respectively.

Later in the day, Yuva Yoddhas thrashed Junior Steelers 42-23 to occupy the first position in Pool B with 45 points from 11 matches. The Steelers are fifth in Pool A with 18 points. Speaking of the match, the Yoddhas were off to a flying start with a 16-9 lead at half-time, courtesy of an All Out. They continued their fine run in the second half inflicting an All Out twice on the Steelers to seal the match by 19 points. With 11 points, Shivam Singh was the star performer.

