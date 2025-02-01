Young residents drive Tokyo's population influx

Tokyo, Feb 1 (IANS) Tokyo saw a net population inflow of approximately 79,000 people in 2024, marking an increase of over 11,000 from the previous year, according to the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications.

Young people moving to Tokyo for education and employment were the primary contributors to this trend, reinforcing the continued centralization of population in Tokyo, the ministry noted.

In 2024, a total of 461,454 people moved into Tokyo, an increase of 7,321 from 2023, while 382,169 people moved out, a decrease of 3,679 from the previous year, resulting in Tokyo's third consecutive year of rising net inflow.

By age group, the largest net influx was among 20 to 24-year-olds (64,070 people), followed by 15 to 19-year-olds (14,286 people).

Following Tokyo, the top prefectures with net population inflows were Kanagawa, Saitama, Osaka, Chiba, Fukuoka, and Yamanashi, with Yamanashi shifting from net outflow to net inflow in 2024.

In contrast, 40 prefectures saw net population outflows, with the highest in Hiroshima, Aichi, Hyogo, and Shizuoka, Xinhua news agency reported.

While Tokyo's centralization trend persists, interest in relocating to regional areas is also rising. The Furusato Return Support Center in Tokyo, which assists with rural migration, reported a record-high 60,000 consultations in 2024, an increase of 2,000 from the previous year.

Approximately 70 per cent of those seeking relocation were under 40, with a notable rise in inquiries from families with children, the data showed.

