Young leaders from globe to galvanise actions for SDGs

New Delhi, April 21 (IANS) The annual Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) Youth Forum will take place from April 25 to 27 with gathering thousands of young people from around the world to voice their views and initiatives, and galvanise actions for the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

This year's forum will focus on the 2023 HLPF theme on "Accelerating the recovery from the coronavirus disease and the full implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development at all levels".

It will review progress in the areas of clean water and sanitation (SDG6), affordable and clean energy (SDG7), industry, innovation, and infrastructure (SDG9), sustainable cities and communities (SDG11), and partnerships for the goals (SDG17), an official statement said.

Young people will also have the opportunity to share their recommendations and innovative ideas in preparation of the SDG Summit, to be held under the auspices of the General Assembly, in September.

The outcome of the forum will be an informal summary document of the proceedings by the President of ECOSOC and a Presidential statement. Youth networks will also bring together youth entities and organisations to prepare the "Voices of Youth" at the ECOSOC Youth Forum.

Young people play a pivotal role in accelerating change for a fairer, greener, and more resilient future for all.

Throughout the forum, young people will have the opportunity to voice their opinions and concerns, engage with member states, policymakers, and key stakeholders, and share the contributions they can make to achieve the youth-specific SDG targets.

The ECOSOC Youth Forum is convened by the President of ECOSOC and co-organised by the Department of Economic and Social Affairs (UN DESA), and the Office of the Secretary General's Envoy on Youth and co-convened by the Major Group for Children and Youth (MGCY) and the International Coordination Meeting of Youth Organizations (ICMYO).

