You'll see me bowling in the coming games, says Purani Dilli 6 pacer Ishant Sharma

New Delhi, Aug 20 (IANS) Purani Dilli 6 pacer Ishant Sharma is eager to get back on the field and showcase his skills in the ongoing Delhi Premier League (DPL) at the iconic Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

Purani Dilli 6 will lock horns with East Delhi Riders on Tuesday and will meet West Delhi Lions on Wednesday. Ishant, who last played a white-ball match in IPL 2024, is now looking forward to stepping on the field in the DPL.

"Preparation for DPL has been good. I didn't get much time to practice after the IPL. Just a little more preparations for my franchise and I'll be ready to take the field in DPL. You all will see me bowling in the coming games for Purani Dilli 6," Ishant said in a statement.

Ishant has been guiding the young players through his vast experience. The young lads of Purani Dilli 6 are making the most of their stay with Ishant Sharma. "My message for young players is to keep working hard and believe in your abilities, this format might be cruel but if trust your abilities and work hard you can do wonders in any format," Ishant said last week.

Purani Dilli 6's team owner Akash Nangia said," Ishant Sharma brings a wealth of experience to Purani Dilli 6. His guidance and mentorship are invaluable to our younger players. Having someone of his caliber in the squad enhances the learning curve for the entire team. He has been regular in the training session and we are all looking forward to his bowling."

Purani Dilli 6 squad: Lalit Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Arpit Rana, Shivam Sharma, Prince Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Mayank Gusain, Sanat Sangwan, Ankit Bhadana, Yug Gupta, Keshav Dalal, Ayush Singh, Kush Nagpal, Sumit Chhikara, Arnav Bugga, Vansh Bedi, Manjeet, Yash Bhardawaj, Sambhav Sharma, Laxman.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.