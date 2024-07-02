'You'll never remember your career, but...': Dravid's inspiring dressing room speech after T20 World Cup glory

New Delhi, July 2 (IANS) After India beat South Africa to lift the T20 World Cup 2024 in Barbados, ending their 11-year wait for an ICC trophy, outgoing head coach Rahul Dravid delivered an inspiring yet emotional speech in the dressing room.

Dravid praised his players and their fighting spirit, which was on display during the final against South Africa, and said players may forget their career stats, but "moments like this will stay with them forever."

"I am really short of words, but all I wanted to say is thank you to everyone for making me a part of what is an incredible memory. All of you will remember these moments. It's not about the runs and wickets; you will never remember your career but you will remember moments like this. I could not be more proud of you guys, to comeback the way you did, the way you fought, the way we worked as a team, the resilience...," said Dravid in a video posted by BCCI on X.

Dravid, who was under the scanner for losing two consecutive ICC finals, the World Test Championship and the ODI World Cup against Australia last year, delivered in his last assignment to break the more than decade-long title drought for India.

The legendary cricketer took over from Ravi Shastri in November 2021. His initial term was for two years, but he was handed a six-month extension as BCCI wanted him to continue until the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup.

The 51-year-old further thanked Rohit Sharma for making him to stay with the team after his contract was set to expire after the 2023 ODI World Cup.

"Ro (Rohit Sharma) thank you for making that call for me in November and asking me to continue. It has been a privilege and pleasure to work with each and every one of you. Also to Ro, I know as a captain and coach there was a lot of time we had a chat, we had to discuss... we had to agree and to disagree at times, but thank you so very much. It's brilliant to know each one of you as a person," said Dravid.

Under Dravid's leadership, India reached the finals of both the World Test Championship and the ODI World Cup last year, but the elusive trophy remained out of their grasp.

"There have been disappointments over the years where we have come close; we have never been able to cross the line. But what this bunch of boys has done, what all of you have done, what everyone in the support staff has done, the hard work that we have put in, the sacrifices that we have made... I think the whole country is really proud of each and every one of you and what you have achieved," he added.

"There are so many sacrifices that each and every one of you make to see your family here enjoying... Just think of all the sacrifices that each one of them has made since the time you were kids for you to be here in this dressing room. Your parents, your wives, your children, your brother, coaches, so many people have made so many sacrifices and worked so hard with you to enjoy this memory at this moment," Dravid continued.

As a player, Dravid never secured a World Cup trophy. During his captaincy, India was eliminated in the first round of the 2007 ODI World Cup. But after 17 years he did it as a coach. "Really proud to have been a part of this memory with you guys... Just t be a part of this, I could not be more grateful. I am thankful for the respect... kindness, and efforts that each and every one of you has shown to me and my coaching staff.

"It's your moment guys... Remember, it's not about any individual, it's about a team. We won this as a team. We did everything that we did in the last month as a team. Its about all of us, not about any individual," he concluded.

