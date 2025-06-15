Yemen's Houthis claim responsibility for missile attacks towards Israel in past 24 hours

Sanaa, June 15 (IANS) Yemen's Houthis, in a statement on Sunday, claimed responsibility for launching missile attacks towards Israel in the past 24 hours.

"In support of the Palestinian and Iranian peoples, and in response to the crime of starvation and thirst perpetrated by the Zionist enemy against our brothers in the Gaza Strip, the Yemeni Armed Forces' missile force (Houthi missile force) carried out a military operation targeting sensitive Israeli enemy targets in the occupied Tel Aviv area, using many hypersonic ballistic missiles at various times over the past 24 hours," Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Sarea said in a televised statement, aired by Houthi-run al-Masirah TV, Xinhua reported.

"This operation was coordinated with the operations carried out by the Iranian army and the Iranian Revolutionary Guard against the criminal Israeli enemy," Sarea said.

The Houthi military spokesperson vowed that his group would continue to launch missile attacks against Israel until "the war and blockade on Gaza end", Xinhua said.

Meanwhile, the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) reported on social media platform X on Saturday night and earlier Sunday that "projectiles" fired from Yemen triggered sirens across Israel. The IDF gave no further details on whether the "projectiles" were intercepted or not, as the Houthi missile attacks occurred at the same time as the Iranian missile attack waves on Tel Aviv. Footage videos filmed by Israeli residents on Saturday night and early Sunday morning showed many missiles hitting targets in several Israeli cities.

The Yemen-based Houthi group, which controls much of northern Yemen, has been launching missile and drone attacks against Israeli targets since November 2023 to show solidarity with Palestinians amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war in Gaza.

On Saturday night, residents of the Yemeni capital Sanaa heard a loud explosion as a strike hit a house in southern Sanaa. In the meantime, Israeli TV 12 reported that an Israeli airstrike hit a house in Sanaa, targeting what the Israeli television said was a "secret meeting of Houthi military leaders."

There were no official comments yet from the Houthis on the Israeli airstrike on the house in Sanaa.

