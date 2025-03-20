Yemen's Houthis claim missile attack on Israeli airport

Sanaa, March 20 (IANS) Yemen's Houthis claimed that they had attacked Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv with a long-range ballistic missile on Thursday morning.

"The missile force carried out a qualitative military operation targeting Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv. The operation was carried out by a hypersonic ballistic missile and successfully achieved its goal," Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Sarea said in the statement aired by Houthi-run al-Masirah TV.

Meanwhile, he claimed that his group early this morning launched a fresh attack against the USS Harry Truman aircraft carrier in the northern Red Sea, the fifth time since Saturday, using several ballistic and cruise missiles and drones.

He said the attack on the US aircraft carrier came in revenge for the intensive airstrikes on civilian facilities in the capital Sanaa and several northern provinces since Saturday, when US President Donald Trump announced the resumption of air attacks against the Houthi group to force it to stop attacking Israeli cities, Israeli ships and US warships in the Red Sea.

There were no comments from either Israel or the US side, Xinhua news agency reported.

Meanwhile, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said in a statement that the country's military had intercepted a missile launched by militants in Yemen, which triggered sirens across central and southern Israel, including Tel Aviv, early on Thursday.

The IDF stated that the Israeli Air Force intercepted the missile before it crossed into Israeli territory and that the sirens were sounded "in accordance with protocol."

Houthi forces in Yemen resumed their attacks on Israel, which ended a two-month ceasefire in Gaza and killed more than 400 people in air strikes on the enclave.

On Tuesday, Houthi forces said they launched a ballistic missile toward a military base in southern Israel, which the Israeli military said was intercepted before crossing into the country.

