Yemen's Houthis claim 'hypersonic missile' attack on Israel

Sanaa, July 6 (IANS) Yemen's Houthi armed forces claimed responsibility on Sunday morning for a "hypersonic ballistic missile" attack on Israel, which was reportedly intercepted earlier in the day by Israeli defence systems.

In a statement aired by the Houthi-run al-Masirah TV, Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Sarea said the missile was targeted at Ben Gurion Airport in central Israel.

He claimed the attack had achieved its objective, temporarily halting air traffic in Israel and causing thousands of Israelis to rush to shelters before dawn.

Sarea emphasised that the Houthis would continue to launch such attacks in support of the Palestinian people in Gaza until the ongoing war and the blockade against the enclave are ended. He also warned that the Houthi forces are prepared for any potential escalation by Israel, Xinhua news agency reported.

The missile was launched earlier in the day, al-Masirah TV reported.

Before dawn (Israel time), Israel's Channel 12 reported that a "projectile" fired from Yemen had been intercepted by Israeli defense systems, though shrapnel from the missile caused a fire near Jerusalem. No further details were provided, and no casualties have been reported.

Earlier on Saturday, Israel and Hamas reached an agreement to resume talks in Qatar regarding hostages and a ceasefire deal.

The Houthis, who control much of northern Yemen, have been targeting Israel since November 2023 to show solidarity with Palestinians amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict in Gaza.

Yemen has been engulfed in conflict since 2014 when Houthi forces seized control of the capital Sanaa and much of the country's north, prompting a Saudi-led coalition to intervene in support of the internationally recognised government in 2015.

The war has created one of the world's worst humanitarian crises, with millions of Yemenis facing food insecurity and lacking access to basic services. Multiple rounds of peace talks have failed to produce a political settlement.

