Britain re-establishes diplomatic ties with Syria, pledges support

Damascus, July 6 (IANS) Syria and Britain officially renewed diplomatic relations, marked by British Foreign Secretary David Lammy's visit to Damascus, according to official statements released by both sides.

Syria's foreign affairs authorities said in a statement that during the visit, the British official extended a formal invitation to Syrian foreign affairs chief Asaad al-Shibani to visit London, Xinhua news agency reported.

The statement noted that the two sides reached an agreement to work on reopening the Syrian embassy in London and to establish a Syrian-British economic council.

Lammy reaffirmed Britain's commitment to supporting Syria's agriculture and education sectors.

According to the British government, Lammy's visit underscores Britain's intent to support Syria in rebuilding its economy and ensuring an inclusive political transition.

During the visit, Lammy announced a 94.5 million euros ($111.3 million) aid package to provide humanitarian relief, support education and livelihoods inside Syria, and assist countries hosting Syrian refugees.

The British foreign secretary reiterated his country's aim to bolster both regional and domestic security and tackle irregular migration.

Lammy also held a meeting with Syria's interim leader Ahmed al-Sharaa.

Just days ago, the US president, Donald Trump, signed an executive order terminating a US sanctions programme on Syria, ending its isolation from the international financial system and helping it rebuild after the war.

Britain also eased its sanctions in April, unfreezing the assets of Syria’s central bank and 23 other entities, including banks and oil companies to encourage investments, though it kept in place those targeting members of the former regime.

A stable Syria will reduce the risk of “irregular migration”, ensure chemical weapons are destroyed, and tackle the threat of terrorism, Lammy said, after meeting his Syrian counterpart, Asaad Hassan al-Shaibani, and the president, Ahmed al-Sharaa.

