Yemeni govt warns of disastrous consequences as Houthis target oil tankers in Red Sea

Aden (Yemen), Sep 4 (IANS) The Yemeni government has condemned recent Houthi attacks on chemical and oil tankers in the Red Sea, describing them as "systematic terrorism" that threatens environmental, economic, and humanitarian stability in the region.

In a statement released on Tuesday through the state-run Saba news agency, Yemen's Information Minister Moammar al-Eryani highlighted the latest incident involving the MV BLUE LAGOON I, a Panama-flagged vessel operated by a Greek company. The ship was reportedly struck by a ballistic missile and an unmanned aerial vehicle of suspected "Iranian origin".

Al-Eryani noted that this marks the 10th attack on chemical and oil tankers since November 2023, Xinhua news agency reported.

He criticised the assaults as a form of "systematic terrorism" with the potential for catastrophic environmental, economic, and humanitarian consequences.

The statement follows ongoing international efforts to rescue the Greek-flagged oil tanker, the MV Sounion, which was hit by Houthi forces on August 21. The tanker, carrying one million barrels of crude oil, is currently stranded in the Red Sea due to failed engines, with its crew all evacuated.

The vessel remains at risk of sinking or exploding, with fires still burning onboard.

Al-Eryani warned that any oil spill in the Red Sea, Bab al-Mandab Strait, or Gulf of Aden could severely impact Yemen's economy, agriculture, fisheries, and marine environment.

He noted that such a disaster would expose millions of Yemenis to toxic gases, halt port operations, and endanger the livelihoods of 1.7 million people dependent on the fishing industry.

Since November 2023, the Houthis have intensified attacks in the Red Sea and Bab al-Mandab Strait, targeting vessels they allege are Israeli or en route to Israel, citing the ongoing Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip as their justification.

