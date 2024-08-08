Yemeni government urges international support to address flood damage

Aden (Yemen), Aug 8 (IANS) The Yemeni government on Thursday called for international support to help address the damage caused by recent heavy rains and floods in its key provinces.

There is significant damage to displacement camps and mud houses as a result of the heavy rains, threatening the lives of residents and exposing their property to danger, the state-run Saba news agency reported, citing the Ministry of Planning and International Cooperation.

"The perilous situation resulting from the low pressure system necessitates immediate and comprehensive intervention to confront the repercussions and alleviate the suffering of the affected citizens," the report said.

The government called upon all partners to respond swiftly and provide urgent support in all forms to offer relief to those impacted, rehabilitate critical infrastructure, and prevent further loss of life and property, it said.

The government affirmed commitment to facilitating the delivery of humanitarian aid to those most in need in the affected areas, Xinhua news agency reported via Saba.

Local health authorities reported Wednesday that heavy rains and floods killed at least 39 people in northern Yemen over the past 24 hours, including 30 in the province of Hodeidah and nine in Taiz.

Hundreds of families have been forced to flee their homes, they said.

Yemen's National Centre of Meteorology has issued a warning of possible continuing rainstorms across the country, advising people to keep away from flood paths.

Yemen has been embroiled in a devastating conflict since late 2014 when the Houthis seized control of the capital, Sanaa, and large swathes of the country. A UN-brokered truce in April 2022 led to a significant reduction in hostilities, but the country has continued to grapple with severe economic challenges and political divisions.

The latest natural disaster is said to compound the challenges faced by a population already struggling with widespread poverty, malnutrition, and limited access to basic services.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.