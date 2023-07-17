Yashasvi Jaiswal has a great future with Indian team in all three formats, says Vikram Rathour

Roseau (Dominica), July 17 (IANS) India batting coach Vikram Rathour expressed that he was left impressed with the way Yashasvi Jaiswal scored a magnificent 171 in his debut Test match against the West Indies at Windsor Park, while adding that the left-handed opener will have a great future with the national side in all three formats.

Jaiswal, 21, was named Player of the Match in India’s victory by an innings and 141 runs to wrap up the match in three days. Jaiswal’s 171 is the third-highest score by an Indian batter in his first Test innings.

"I've been a selector before, so whenever you pick a player you should pick him with the intent that he will play for India for the next 10 years. He definitely has the potential. For me the most important thing (even though) I haven't worked with Yashasvi before, was that I had seen him scoring runs at the IPL, you saw how dynamic a batsman he is, the kind of stroke-player he is. But he managed to change the game according to the situation of the team," said Rathour in a press conference.

Jaiswal faced 387 balls, which is the longest innings played in terms of balls by an Indian batter on Test debut, while sharing a mammoth 229-run opening stand with captain Rohit Sharma.

"On the second day he scored some 20 runs off 90 balls before Lunch. I think that for me was the highlight of the innings. Somebody who is able to do that, who can play against his character, his normal game, get through that phase and then score big runs, it was phenomenal to watch. Absolutely no doubt that he has great potential and great future with the Indian team in all three formats," added Rathour.

Apart from Jaiswal, Rathour has earmarked Shubman Gill to be in the Indian team in all three formats for a long time, citing his effort-making nature. In the first Test, Gill batted at number three for the first time after making a request to head coach Rahul Dravid, but only made six in the only time India batted in the match.

"He has a lot of potential, and he has reached that potential as well in other formats. He has also made runs in Test cricket. Sometimes it might take a bit of time in a particular format, and he is taking that time, but he has that time. The potential that he has, I have no doubt that he is the future of Indian team in batting. He will play for the Indian team for a long time, in all three formats."

"We won't judge on one innings, he has a lot of time and surely he will do well for us in this position. Because he has the game for that. He can take his time and play, and he is a stroke-player as well who can move the game forward. Having such a batter at No.3 is extremely advantageous."

"He is taking some time but the good thing is that there is no dearth of hardwork, he is working out on things. And along with potential he also has the temperament, which makes one a big player. Again, there's no doubt that he'll play all three formats for a long time," he concluded.

