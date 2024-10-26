Yahya Afridi takes oath as Chief Justice of Pakistan

Islamabad, Oct 26 (IANS) Yahya Afridi took oath as the 30th Chief Justice of Pakistan on Saturday, according to a statement from the President House's Media Wing.

President Asif Ali Zardari administered the oath at a ceremony held at the President's House in Islamabad.

The newly appointed Supreme Court Justice assumed the office after his predecessor, Justice Qazi Faez Isa, retired on Friday after completing his tenure.

Afridi was nominated by a special parliamentary committee as the next Chief Justice from among the three senior-most judges of the Supreme Court under a newly adopted amendment of the Constitution of Pakistan, and the Prime Minister forwarded a summary in this regard to the president who accorded approval to the appointment, Xinhua news agency reported.

Afridi, who joined the apex court in 2018, will serve in the post till his retirement, due on October 26, 2027, according to the website of the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

