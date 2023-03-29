Written test for Kerala Police officers seeking transfer to Vigilance Bureau

Thiruvananthapuram, March 29 (IANS) The Kerala Police officers will now have to clear a written test to be eligible for a transfer to the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) on transfer.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who is also the Home Minister, on Wednesday approved a recommendation of conducting a written examination to test the skills of those who apply to the VACB.

Following this the first such written examination will take place here on Sunday when around 600 police officials in various ranks will be taking part in the test.

The topics, which will be covered in the examination, include general policing rules and regulations besides the Indian Penal Code and such policing matters.

The written examination will be for 100 marks and all those who secure the pass mark of 50 will be ranked according to their ranking and as and when fresh vacancies arise, such candidates will be posted to the VACB.

Earlier, a recommendation has been made to the state Home Department for getting a quality workforce to the VACB, and it was suggested that all those who apply for transfer should undergo a written test.

