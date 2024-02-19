WPL 2024: Kanika & Kashvee ruled out of tournament; Sayali & Shraddha named replacements

Bengaluru, Feb 19 (IANS) India all-rounder Kanika Ahuja and uncapped fast-bowling all-rounder Kashvee Gautam, also the most expensive uncapped Indian player in the history of Women’s Premier League, have been ruled out of the 2024 season due to injuries.

The WPL Governing Council said in a statement that Gujarat Giants, who had secured the services of Kashvee for INR 2 crore in the WPL 2024 Player Auction, have named Mumbai's Sayali Sathgare as a replacement at a reserve price of INR 10 lakh.

Reports had suggested that Kashvee was suffering from a stress fracture in her left foot and had missed the U-23 Women’s One-day campaign for her state team Chandigarh. Kashvee was a member of the India ‘A’ team which won the Emerging Women’s Asia Cup title in Hong Kong last year.

On the other hand, the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have named Shraddha Pokharkar, Maharashtra’s left-arm fast bowler as a replacement for Kanika. Shraddha has been signed at a reserve price of INR 10 lakh.

Gujarat Giants finished last in the inaugural edition of the WPL in 2023. The side will open their WPL 2024 campaign against defending champions Mumbai Indians at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on February 25. Royal Challengers Bangalore will commence their 2024 WPL season when they face the UP Warriorz at the same venue on February 24.

