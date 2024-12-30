World leaders pay tribute to former US President Jimmy Carter

Washington, Dec 30 (IANS) World leaders and US politicians have offered their condolences following the death of former US President Jimmy Carter, who passed away on Sunday.

Carter, who as president brokered peace between Israel and Egypt and later received the Nobel Peace Prize for his humanitarian work, has died at the age of 100.

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden

"Today, America and the world lost an extraordinary leader, statesman and humanitarian. Over six decades, we had the honour of calling Jimmy Carter a dear friend. But, what's extraordinary about Jimmy Carter, though, is that millions of people throughout America and the world who never met him thought of him as a dear friend as well."

US Vice President Kamala Harris

"President Jimmy Carter was guided by a deep and abiding faith -- in God, in America, and in humanity. Jimmy Carter's life is a testament to the power of service -- as a Lieutenant in the United States Navy, the 76th Governor of Georgia, and the 39th President of the United States. He reminded our nation and the world that there is strength in decency and compassion."

US President-Elect Donald Trump

"The challenges Jimmy faced as President came at a pivotal time for our country and he did everything in his power to improve the lives of all Americans. For that, we all owe him a debt of gratitude."

"Melania and I are thinking warmly of the Carter Family and their loved ones during this difficult time. We urge everyone to keep them in their hearts and prayers."

President George W. Bush

"Laura and I send our heartfelt condolences to Jack, Chip, Jeff, Amy, and the entire Carter family. James Earl Carter, Jr., was a man of deeply held convictions. He was loyal to his family, his community, and his country. President Carter dignified the office. And his efforts to leave behind a better world didn't end with the presidency. His work with Habitat for Humanity and the Carter Center set an example of service that will inspire Americans for generations."

Former US President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton

"From his commitment to civil rights as a state Senator and Governor of Georgia; to his efforts as President to protect our natural resources in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, make energy conservation a national priority, return the Panama Canal to Panama, and secure peace between Egypt and Israel at Camp David; to his post-Presidential efforts at the Carter Center supporting honest elections, advancing peace, combating disease, and promoting democracy; to his and Rosalynn's devotion and hard work at Habitat for Humanity -- he worked tirelessly for a better, fairer world."

Egypt President Abdel Fatah Al-Sisi

"In this moment of sorrow, I extend my heartfelt condolences to the family of former American President Jimmy Carter, as well as to the President and the people of the United States of America. His significant role in achieving the peace agreement between Egypt and Israel will remain etched in the annals of history, and his humanitarian work exemplifies a lofty standard of love, peace, and brotherhood. His enduring legacy ensures that he will be remembered as one of the world's most prominent leaders in service to humanity."

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken

"Throughout decades of public service, President Carter embodied integrity, compassion, and a commitment to advancing the freedom, security, and welfare of others. He channelled that spirit into his foreign policy, from negotiating the return of the Panama Canal to its host nation to developing arms control agreements with the Soviet Union. And he brought it to his every exchange and conversation, from heads of state to ordinary citizens. President Carter also showed us what can be achieved through tireless and principled diplomacy, mediating a landmark deal with Israel and Egypt that helped forge peace between two nations that had spent decades at war. His efforts are an important reminder of what's possible, especially amidst renewed conflict and suffering in the region."

Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

"Jimmy Carter's legacy is one of compassion, kindness, empathy, and hard work. He served others both at home and around the world his entire life -- and he loved doing it. He was always thoughtful and generous with his advice to me. My deepest condolences to the Carter family, his many loved ones, and the American people who are mourning a former President and a lifelong humanitarian. May his selfless service continue to inspire us all for years to come."

Panama President Jose Raul Mulino

"I offer my condolences to the family and the people and Government of the United States on the death of former President Jimmy Carter. His stint in the White House was marked by difficult times and were crucial for Panama in negotiating and signing the Torrijos-Carter Treaties in 1977, which transferred the (Panama) Canal into Panamanian hands and made our country truly sovereign. May his soul rest in peace."

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro

"The Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela regrets the death of former President of the United States of America, Jimmy Carter, and extends its most sincere condolences to his family and friends. Former President Carter was a man of proven commitment to peace and dialogue. His contributions to global politics and his dedication to peace have left an indelible mark on the world."

French President Emmanuel Macron

"Throughout his life, Jimmy Carter has been a steadfast advocate for the rights of the most vulnerable and has tirelessly fought for peace. France sends its heartfelt thoughts to his family and to the American people."

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese

"President Carter rose from humble beginnings to leave a remarkable legacy. Beyond being elected to the Presidency or being awarded the Nobel Peace Prize, Jimmy Carter's legacy is best measured in lives changed, saved and uplifted."

Vice President-Elect JD Vance

"Jimmy Carter dedicated his life to serving this country. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his loved ones. May he Rest in Peace."

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer

"Today, we mourn the loss of one of our most humble and devoted public servants, President Jimmy Carter.

President Carter personified the true meaning of leadership through service, through compassion, and through integrity. From his legacy as President to his dedication to improving human rights across the globe, and his tireless efforts alongside his wife Rosalynn, in building a better world through Habitat for Humanity, he inspired millions with his unwavering commitment to justice and equality."

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer

"I was very sorry to hear of President Carter's passing and I would like to pay tribute to his decades of selfless public service. His presidency will be remembered for the historic Camp David Accords between Israel and Egypt, and it was that lifelong dedication to peace that saw him receive the Nobel Peace Prize. Motivated by his strong faith and values, President Carter redefined the post-presidency with a remarkable commitment to social justice and human rights at home and abroad."

US Senator Mitch Mcconnell

"Elaine and I join the Senate and the nation in mourning the passing of our 39th President, Jimmy Carter. President Carter served during times of tension and uncertainty, both at home and abroad. But his calm spirit and deep faith seemed unshakeable. Jimmy Carter served as our Commander-in-Chief for four years, but he served as the beloved, unassuming Sunday school teacher at Maranatha Baptist Church in Plains, Georgia for forty. And his humble devotion leaves us little doubt which of those two important roles he prized the most."

US House Speaker Mike Johnson

"Today, the thoughts of Americans and the prayers of Congress are lifted on behalf of the Carter family. President Carter's story was one of humble beginnings, and his life is a testament to the boundless opportunities available in this great nation. Because of his work in brokering the Camp David Accords and his advocacy with Habitat for Humanity, the world is a more peaceful place, and more Americans have a place to call home. No one can deny that President Carter led an extraordinary life of service to his country. May he rest in peace."

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres

"I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing of the 39th President of the United States of America, James Earl 'Jimmy' Carter, Jr. I extend my deepest condolences to the Carter family and the government and people of the United States. President Carter's leadership contributed significantly to international peace and security, including the landmark Camp David Accords, the SALT II Treaty and the Panama Canal Treaties. President Carter's commitment to international peace and human rights also found full expression after he left the presidency. He played a key role in conflict mediation, election monitoring, the promotion of democracy, and disease prevention and eradication. These and other efforts earned him the Nobel Peace Prize in 2002 and helped advance the work of the United Nations. President Carter will be remembered for his solidarity with the vulnerable, his abiding grace, and his unrelenting faith in the common good and our common humanity. His legacy as a peacemaker, human rights champion and humanitarian will endure."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky

"We express our heartfelt condolences to the American people and to the family of former US President Jimmy Carter on his passing. He was a leader who served during a time when Ukraine was not yet independent, yet his heart stood firmly with us in our ongoing fight for freedom. We deeply appreciate his steadfast commitment to Christian faith and democratic values, as well as his unwavering support for Ukraine in the face of Russia's unprovoked aggression. He devoted his life to promoting peace in the world and defending human rights. Today, let us remember: peace matters, and the world must remain united in standing against those who threaten these values. May his memory be eternal."

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban

"The memory of President Jimmy Carter will always be cherished in Hungary. By returning the Holy Crown to the people of Hungary at the end of the 70's, he gave freedom-loving Hungarians hope in a hopeless time. I would like to express my deepest condolences to the Carter family and the American people."

