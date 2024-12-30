World leaders extend condolences after 170 killed in S.Korea plane crash

Seoul, Dec 30 (IANS) World leaders have expressed condolences and solidarity with South Korea after the tragic airplane crash in Muan claimed more than 170 lives.

In a statement released by the White House, US President Joe Biden on Sunday expressed his grief over the accident and pledged support to South Korea.

"Jill and I are deeply saddened to learn of the loss of life that occurred as a result of the Jeju Airlines accident in Muan, South Korea. As close allies, the American people share deep bonds of friendship with the South Korean people, and our thoughts and prayers are with those impacted by this tragedy. The US stands ready to provide any necessary assistance," the White House statement said.

Japanese Prime Minister Ishiba Shigeru extended his sympathies to the bereaved families on behalf of the government and the people of Japan.

"I am deeply saddened by the loss of many precious lives due to the airplane accident that occurred in South Korea. On behalf of the Government and the people of Japan, I wish to express my sincere condolences for the loss of life and send my deepest sympathies to the bereaved families. My thoughts go out to all those who were injured, and I sincerely hope they will make a swift recovery," the statement from the Office of the Prime Minister of Japan said.

India's External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar, also expressed deep sorrow over the airplane crash.

David Lammy, the United Kingdom's Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Affairs, and Penny Wong, Australia's Minister for Foreign Affairs, offered their condolences on the tragic accident.

Chinese President Xi Jinping said he was "shocked" to learn of the crash, in a message to South Korea's acting President Choi Sang-mok.

"I express our deep condolences to the victims, sincere sympathy for the victims' families, and wish those injured a speedy recovery," he said, quoted by China's state broadcaster CCTV.

In a statement late on December 29, a spokesperson for Singapore's Foreign Affairs Ministry said: "The Singapore Government is saddened by the news of the tragic crash of Jeju Air Flight 2216 on December 29, 2024. We convey our deepest condolences to the government of South Korea and the families and loved ones of those who have perished. We wish the survivors a full recovery."

"We are in contact with the South Korean authorities and there were no reports of Singaporeans on board the flight."

EU Chief Ursula von der Leyen said she was "heartbroken to see images of the plane crash in Muan".

"As your partner, Europe stands with you in this time of grief," the European Commission President said.

Pope Francis, who visited South Korea a decade ago, told worshippers at the Vatican he joins "in prayer for the survivors and the dead".

"My thoughts are with the many families in South Korea who are mourning today following the dramatic plane crash," Pope Francis said.

France's Foreign Ministry said that Paris learnt "with great emotion the terrible toll" and sends condolences to the affected families.

Germany's President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said the crash is "yet another blow to the nation's heart" after "a difficult period" -- alluding to weeks of political turmoil in Seoul.

"This is an incredible loss and pain" for the friends and families of those killed, Steinmeier said.

"Profoundly saddened by the tragic incident," Greece's Foreign Affairs Ministry said on X, sending condolences "during this difficult time".

Earlier, the South Korean authorities confirmed that 179 people were killed and two people were rescued out of 181 aboard following a plane crash in South Korea's Muan region, Yonhap news agency reported.

The incident occurred on Sunday morning when a Jeju Air passenger jet, carrying 175 passengers and six crew members, belly-landed and exploded at Muan International Airport, the Yonhap news agency reported.

The aircraft veered off the runway while landing, with its landing gear not deployed, skidding across the ground, hitting a concrete wall, and bursting into flames.

South Korea's acting President Choi Sang-mok, also declared Muan County a special disaster zone and visited the crash site to direct search operations.

Jeju Air CEO Kim E-bae further issued an apology and expressed condolences to the victims' families, taking full responsibility for the incident.

The airline has promised full support for the surviving families, including financial assistance, citing its $1 billion insurance plan.

"Regardless of the cause, I take full responsibility as the CEO," Kim said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.