World leaders congratulate US President Trump on return to White House

Washington, Jan 21 (IANS) Leaders from the NATO to majority of European countries on Monday congratulated US President Donald Trump on his return to the White House, as he officially took office at his inauguration ceremony.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said that with Trump back in the office "we will turbo-charge" defence spending and production, likely referring to Trump's push for European countries to shoulder a greater burden of defending themselves.

"My warm congratulations to @realDonaldTrump on his inauguration as 47th President of the USA, and to @JDVance as Vice President. Together we can achieve peace through strength -- through @NATO," he wrote on X.

Trump has been a frequent critic of the NATO alliance.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated Republican Party member Donald Trump on his return to the White House for a historic second term. Trump took the oath as the 47th President of the US during a programme held at the Capitol Rotunda.

Taking to X, PM Modi wrote: “Congratulations my dear friend President @realDonaldTrump on your historic inauguration as the 47th President of the United States! I look forward to working closely together once again, to benefit both our countries and to shape a better future for the world. Best wishes for a successful term ahead."

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni offered her best wishes to Trump for the beginning of his new mandate.

On X, Meloni said she is certain that the friendship between the two nations and the values ​​that unite them will continue to strengthen the collaboration between Italy and the US, facing global challenges together.

"Italy will always be committed to consolidating the dialogue between the US and Europe, as an essential pillar for the stability and growth of our communities," added Meloni, whose political positions are said to be closer to Trump's than most other European leaders.

"Congratulations Donald Trump on being sworn in as 47th President of the United States. All the best from Poland and the EU Presidency," Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on X.

In his congratulatory message, Slovenia's Prime Minister Robert Golob pointed to the long-lasting friendship and rich bilateral relations between Slovenia and the US.

"Only together can the European Union and US make a great impact in addressing global challenges of today's international community," he added.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky also congratulated Trump in a post On X, saying: "President Trump is always decisive, and the peace through strength policy he announced provides an opportunity to strengthen American leadership and achieve a long-term and just peace, which is the top priority."

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a post on X said: "I believe that working together again we will raise the US-Israel alliance to even greater heights."

"On behalf of the people of Israel, I also want to thank you for your efforts in helping free Israeli hostages," Netanyahu added.

"I look forward to working with you to return the remaining hostages, to destroy Hamas' military capabilities and end its political rule in Gaza, and to ensure that Gaza never again poses a threat to Israel," he said.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in a post on X wrote: "Since Trump repeatedly said he would end the Russia-Ukraine war, we as Turkey will do whatever necessary in this regard. We need to resolve this issue as soon as possible. This issue will be on our agenda with our talks with Trump, and we will take our steps accordingly. I wish Trump's second term would bring good for all humanity."

"Congratulations, President Trump. Canada and the US have the world's most successful economic partnership. We have the chance to work together again -- to create more jobs and prosperity for both our nations," Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said.

Congratulating Donald Trump on becoming the new US President, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula Da Silva in a post said: "On behalf of the Brazilian government, I congratulate President Donald Trump on his inauguration. Relations between Brazil and the US are marked by a history of cooperation, based on mutual respect and a historic friendship. Our countries have strong ties in various areas, such as trade, science, education and culture. I am sure that we can continue to make progress in these and other partnerships."

Britain's Prince Charles wrote: "The king has sent a personal message of congratulations to President Trump on his inauguration, reflecting on the enduring special relationship between the UK and US, according to Buckingham Palace.

Sweden Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson in a post on X said: "Warm congratulations @realDonaldTrump on being sworn in as the 47th President of the United States. Sweden looks forward to continued close cooperation with the U.S."

Finland President Alexander Stubb wrote: "I would like to extend my heartfelt congratulations to you @realDonaldTrump as you assume office as the President of the United States. The US is our key strategic partner and ally. I look forward to close cooperation during your term."

Jonas Gahr Stoere, the Prime Minister of Norway, said: "I congratulate President Donald Trump. The United States is Norway's most important ally, and there are strong ties between our two nations. I look forward to a good working relationship with President Trump and his new administration."

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen offered her best wishes for Trump's tenure as 47th US President, saying the bloc looks forward to working closely with him to tackle global challenges.

"Together, our societies can achieve greater prosperity and strengthen their common security. This is the enduring strength of the transatlantic partnership," she said on X.

European Council President Antonio Costa also expressed best wishes to Trump and reiterated the EU's desire to work closely with him to tackle global challenges.

European Parliament President Roberto Metsola expressed her "very best wishes" to the American people at the start of a new chapter.

"Europe stands ready to work together as friends and partners, to shape a world of stability, opportunity, and hope," she said.

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas congratulated Trump and said the bloc is looking forward to continuing their partnership.

"The transatlantic bond has brought prosperity and strength to both sides of the Atlantic. Together, we are stronger and safer to tackle global challenges," she wrote on X.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz congratulated Trump, saying the US is Germany's closest ally and the aim of their policy is "always a good transatlantic relationship".

"The EU, with 27 members and more than 400 million people, is a strong union," he wrote on X.

"On behalf of the United Kingdom, I send my warmest congratulations to President @realDonaldTrump on his inauguration as the forty-seventh President of the United States," British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said in a video message.

He added: "The special relationship between the UK and the US will continue to flourish for years to come."

Simon Harris, the Irish taoiseach (Prime Minister), warmly congratulated Trump and wished him every success in his return term.

"This is a very important moment for President Trump personally and for the United States. As the torch of democracy passes peacefully from one leader to the next, I send him, and the people of the United States, my very best wishes," he said in a statement.

Romanian President Klaus Iohannis also congratulated Trump, saying that Romania, "a close Strategic Partner of the US," wishes him the best of success for this important new mandate.

"We need a strong&vibrant #Transatlantic link, to the benefit of our joint security & prosperity," he wrote on X.

The Netherlands Prime Minister Dick Schoof congratulated Trump and Vice President JD Vance, touching on the "long-standing historic ties" between the US and the Netherlands.

"We're strong allies and work together closely, both bilaterally and in international forums like NATO. I look forward to continuing this partnership with President @realDonaldTrump and Vice President @JDVance," he wrote on X.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez congratulated Trump, adding: "We look forward to working with the new US Administration to strengthen the strategic relationship between our countries and address common global challenges."

During his first term as President in 2017-2021, Trump's relations with longstanding European allies tended to be less than warm, but Monday's messages from continental leaders clearly voiced hope that his return to the White House would see friendlier ties.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.