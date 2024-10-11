World Bank approves loan to Philippines for broadband connectivity

Manila, Oct 11 (IANS) The World Bank said Friday that it has approved a loan of $287.24 million to fund a project designed to boost broadband connectivity across the Philippines.

The bank said the Philippines Digital Infrastructure Project will benefit more than 20 million Filipinos, especially those outside the country's main urban centres, as it will create infrastructure foundations connecting public institutions, schools and hospitals in far-flung areas of the archipelagic nation, Xinhua news agency reported.

According to the World Bank, almost half, or 45.5 per cent, of all villages across the Philippines are presently not served by a private telecommunications service provider.

To ensure wider accessibility, the project will invest in the government's national fibre optic backbone, middle-mile, and last-mile connectivity infrastructure while ensuring these facilities are secure against cybersecurity threats and climate risks.

Zafer Mustafaoglu, World Bank Country Director for the Philippines, Malaysia and Brunei, said, "Improved internet access will help all Filipinos, especially those in remote areas of Mindanao, gain better education, healthcare, social protection, and government services."

"This project fosters a brighter future for lagging regions by connecting everyone and ensuring that the poorest and most vulnerable Filipinos can benefit from the power of technology," he added.

