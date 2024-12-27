'Won't wear slippers till DMK rule in TN ends', says Annamalai

Chennai, Dec 27 (IANS) Tamil Nadu BJP President, K. Annamalai has hit out at the DMK and said that he won't wear sandals and walk barefoot until the latter is removed from power in the state.

He was addressing the media on Thursday at Coimbatore.

He accused the DMK government of the deteriorating law and order situation in the state.

BJP leader Annamalai also said that he would undertake a fast for 48 days and visit all the six holy abodes of Lord Murugan.

He also lashed out against the state police for leaking the FIR in the sexual assault case at Anna University.

He said that the leak was intentional and led to the revealing of the identity of the 19-year-old rape victim, who is also an engineering student at Anna University.

He alleged that the accused Gnanashekaran was not on the list of criminals of the Tamil Nadu Police despite being involved in several crime cases.

BJP leader Annamalai said that this was due to Gnanashekaran's proximity to the DMK leaders.

The Tamil Nadu BJP President, who is also a former IPS officer, said that the accused Gnanashekaran was a DMK functionary and provided evidence of it.

He also added that the DMK was trying to divert attention from the failing law and order situation in the state by creating a false narrative of the North-South divide.

A roadside biriyani vendor Gnashekaran was arrested by the Chennai police for allegedly raping a student of Anna University.

According to the police, the incident occurred when the girl and her male friend were sitting in a secluded area of the campus after attending a midnight Christmas mass at a nearby church.

The accused attacked the male friend, brutally assaulting him before dragging the girl to a nearby shrub and raping her.

The Greater Chennai Police have come under severe criticism following the incident.

Authorities had earlier claimed to have implemented fool-proof security measures for Christmas celebrations, deploying more than 8,000 officers on duty.

This horrific incident comes amid ongoing criticism of the DMK government over the state's law and order situation.

A third-year college student with mental health issues was allegedly raped by a group of 10 men over 10 months in which four of the accused have been arrested till now.

The case came to light after the victim's father, a single parent working as a load man, filed a complaint with the Chintadripet All Women police station, which was later transferred to the Egmore police station.

The father discovered obscene material on his daughter's phone and questioned her about it.

Initially evasive, the girl later revealed that she had been repeatedly raped by a group of men who took her to various lodges and other isolated locations.

Based on the rape victim's statement, police have registered a case under nine sections, including those dealing with the rape of women with mental or physical disabilities and kidnapping.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the rape survivor met three of the suspects through a mutual college friend in October last year.

The men allegedly raped the victim at multiple locations.

She also reported being assaulted by others she met via a social networking application.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.