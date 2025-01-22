Women's HIL 2024-25: Bengal Tigers beat Pipers to stay in hunt for a spot in final

Ranchi, Jan 22 (IANS) Kathryn Mullan (21` and 33`) scored a brace of goals as the Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers beat the Delhi SG Pipers in the Women’s Hockey India League 2024-25 at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium here on Wednesday.

It was an engaging first quarter of play with both teams vying for domination in the midfield. The only goalscoring chance of the quarter was created by the Bengal Tigers when they won a penalty corner in the 13th minute. Captain Udita’s effort was dealt with by the Pipers' defence.

The Delhi SG Pipers had a good start to the second quarter as they won their first penalty corner of the match. Deepika’s drag flick was turned away brilliantly by Bengal Tigers goalkeeper Jennifer Rizzo. The Tigers took the lead in the 21st minute through Mullan. The Irish player did really well to bring the ball to the edge of the circle, and with her back to the goal, beat goalkeeper Bansari Solanki.

The Tigers did well to control the flow of the match as they defended their 23m zone and threatened the SG Pipers' defence on the counter.

It did not take too long into the third quarter for the Tigers to score with Mullan notching her second of the night. The goal, however, was made by Lalremsiami, who went on a brilliant solo run down the right channel and the goalline before squaring the ball to Mullan to tap in. The SG Pipers were spurred into going all out for a goal as they notched 13 circle penetrations in the third quarter. The Bengal Tigers' defence did extremely well to limit the SG Pipers to just three shots on goal.

It was a similar story in the fourth quarter as the SG Pipers continued to put pressure on the Bengal Tigers' defence. However, it just wasn’t their night as the Bengal Tigers held on to secure an important win. With this win, the Bengal Tigers have seven points, three points fewer than JSW Soorma Club and Odisha Warriors. The Bengal Tigers need to secure a massive victory in their final match against the Soorma Hockey Club to have any chance of making it to the final.

