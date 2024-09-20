Women unsafe, subjected to savagery in BJP-ruled states: Supriya Shrinate on Odisha assault

New Delhi, Sep 20 (IANS) As the chilling details of the sexual assault of a woman inside Bharatpur police station of Odisha send ripples across the nation, triggering a wave of anger and panic among the public, the Congress on Friday slammed the BJP’s double-engine government.

Supriya Shrinate, Congress social media in-charge speaking to IANS, on the thrashing of an Armyman’s fiance inside a jail in Odisha, squarely blamed the state government for brutalities and sexual crimes against women and asked why such incidents happen in BJP-ruled states only.

Congress leader pointed out that despite Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the state on September 17, the shocking incident of savagery took place, that too inside a police station.

She said that the Armyman’s fiancé was harassed and brutalised inside the police station where she had gone to file a police complaint against goons.

“The policemen turned predators, thrashed her in the chest and some even flashed their private parts. What is happening in Odisha and that too to a woman who is herself a lawyer and the fiancé of an Army man,” she asked.

“Why does it happen that women are subjected to cruelty and savagery in BJP-ruled states? Double-engine government and its fake claims have made a mockery of the law,” she added.

Notably, the woman and her Armyman fiancé were waylaid by some hooligans on the streets while returning home from Bhubaneswar.

On the way, they were intercepted and chased by some ruffians. They reached the nearest police station for help but this turned out to be a nightmare for them.

Policemen on duty not only misbehaved with them but put the man behind bars while torturing the woman.

She claimed that she was stripped, sexually assaulted and physically tortured inside the police station.

She also claimed that she was hit on her chest by some policemen while some flashed their private parts at her. She also claimed that the police station-in-charge made obscene gestures at her.

Supriya Shrinate also lashed out at the National and State Women Commission for not initiating any action over the horrific incident, which happened on September 15.

“Women Commissions have become a new front of the BJP, which it has deployed to further its political interests. Nothing can be expected from either NCW or SCW. Women of the country are watching these atrocities and barbarism on them. They will teach the government a lesson” she said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.