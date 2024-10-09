Women’s T20 WC: What’s in our hands is to do whatever it takes to get what we want, says Jemimah

Dubai, Oct 9 (IANS) Ahead of India’s another must-win game against Sri Lanka in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024, the right-handed batter Jemimah Rodrigues motivated the team by saying they have the power to do whatever it takes to get what they want.

India's 58-run defeat to New Zealand in their tournament opener at Dubai saw their Net Run Rate taking a severe blow. Despite beating Pakistan by six wickets, it didn’t offer them much respite in terms of Net Run Rate, which is now at -1.217.

India needs to win heavily against Sri Lanka, who are yet to register a win in their two games, to have a slim chance of entering the semifinals. “Amol sir started the campaign off by saying, ‘Dedicate this tournament to someone special’. You know whom I am dedicating this tournament to? All of you here.”

“I know the tournament didn’t start in the way we wanted to start. But what’s in our hands is to do whatever it takes to get what we want. I am willing to do that for this team. Who else is looking to do it?” said Jemimah in a video posted on bcci.tv.

The easiest path for India to be in the semifinals of the tournament will be to win both their remaining games against Sri Lanka and defending champions Australia, as well as hope both New Zealand and Pakistan lose at least one of their two remaining Group A matches.

India have also been helped by the fact that New Zealand suffered a heavy 60-run loss to Australia in Sharjah. India will have captain Harmanpreet Kaur available for Wednesday's game after retiring hurt due to suffering a sprained neck in the closing stages of India's chase against Pakistan.

