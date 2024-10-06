Women’s T20 WC: Arundhati Reddy picks three as India restrict Pakistan to 105/8

Dubai, Oct 6 (IANS) Seam-bowling all-rounder Arundhati Reddy was the pick of bowlers with 3-19 as India restricted Pakistan to 105/8 in the Group A match of the 2024 Women’s T20 World Cup at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.

Taking the field after being thoroughly outclassed by New Zealand on Friday, India put in a much-improved effort with the ball by bowling tighter lines and not giving Pakistan any freebies on a slow and low pitch offering extra bounce.

At one point, Pakistan was in danger of not reaching three figures, before lower-order contributions, led by Nida Dar’s 28, helped them get past 100 in an innings where they played 58 dot balls. Pushed into bowling first, Renuka Singh Thakur brought India the first breakthrough by castling Gull Feroza with a big inswinger in the opening over.

Muneeba Ali and Sidra Amin hit three boundaries collectively in a 24-run stand before the latter went too early on a sweep off Deepti Sharma and got a deflection off her glove onto the stumps. With pressure building on Pakistan, Omaima Sohail tried to break free by hitting Arundhati down the ground but chipped straight to mid-off.

Muneeba, dropped by Asha Sobhana on 14, danced down the pitch, but was deceived by a short ball from Shreyanka Patil, which spun past her and was easily stumped from behind by Richa Ghosh. Arundhati had her second wicket when her sharp nip-backer trapped Aliya Riaz lbw and could have got another scalp Fatima Sana out if Asha had not dropped the catch.

Fatima swept Asha for back-to-back boundaries before an outside edge, on a sweep, was caught by Richa, who showed incredible reflexes by sticking her right hand out to take a stunning one-handed catch.

After Tuba Hassan’s top edge was caught by short fine leg off Shreyanka, Nida and Syeda Aroob Shah stitched a 28-run stand for the eighth wicket. But Arundhati ended the partnership by rattling Nida’s off-stump before Nashra Sandhu’s unbeaten six, including a lofted four down the ground on the last ball, ensured Pakistan crossed the 100-run mark.

Brief scores: Pakistan 105/8 in 20 overs (Nida Dar 28, Muneeba Ali 17; Arundhati Reddy 3-19) against India.

