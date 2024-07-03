Woman, cousin face acid attack in Lucknow

Lucknow, July 3 (IANS) A 21-year-old woman and her younger cousin brother sustained burns in an acid attack by an unidentified man in the Chowk area here on Wednesday.

Police reported that both victims are undergoing treatment at KGMU Trauma Centre.

According to the police, the woman and her cousin were walking towards KGMU for a counselling session for him.

"As they neared Chowk Stadium, an unidentified man confronted them, left, and then returned minutes later to throw acid on them before fleeing the scene," said Additional DCP, West Zone, Vishwajeet Srivastava.

Onlookers quickly alerted the police, and the victims were initially taken to SPM Civil Hospital before being referred to KGMU Trauma Centre.

Senior police officers are trying to arrest the attacker and determine the motive behind the incident.

The father of the 21-year-old victim said that his daughter is in critical condition and he hopes for her swift recovery. He also mentioned that the condition of his daughter's cousin is serious, with more severe burns.

