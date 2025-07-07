Win at Edgbaston makes it more special: Gill on first win as Test captain

Birmingham, July 7 (IANS) India captain Shubman Gill believes that winning his first Test in his new leadership at Edgbaston, where the side had never won before until Sunday, was more special for him. India registered a massive 336-run win in the second Test against England to level the five-match series 1-1.

Gill has been in great touch with the bat in the first two matches of the tour. In just four innings so far, he has accumulated 585 runs at an average of 146.25 and is the leading run-getter in the series. His 269 and 161 (430 runs) at Edgbaston was the second-highest Test aggregate by a batter after Graham Gooch's 456 against India at Lord's in 1990.

Reflecting on the win, Gill was happy with the fact that his side posted mammoth totals in both innings and the bowlers did their job well despite the absence of Jasprit Bumrah.

“I’m very happy we won the match. No matter how many runs you score, if the team doesn’t win, it doesn’t feel like you’ve achieved anything. It’s my first win as a Test captain, and we’ve done it at a ground where India had never won before — that makes it even more special. Motivation is always there, whether you win or lose.

"After losing the first Test, we weren’t panicking. We’ve come back from 0-1 before. We knew if we consistently posted 400–450 runs, our bowlers would bring us back into the match," Gill said on JioHotstar.

"There were questions - could we take 20 wickets, could we score big runs? But we knew we were close in the last match too. Had we held on to half the chances, the result could have been different. I’m especially proud of our pacers. When your fast bowlers take 16–17 wickets, it makes the job much easier for the captain. Bumrah didn’t play this match, but India has depth. The bowlers showed they’re among the best in the country and can take 20 wickets in any conditions," he added.

Former India pacer Varun Aaron hailed India’s aggressive response and landmark achievements. "This is how you tell a team that plays very aggressive cricket that we can do the same and beat them at their own game. And that’s exactly what India has done. Most importantly, India must acknowledge that they can win without Jasprit Bumrah. There was a lot of over-reliance on him, especially with the discussion leading into this Test.

"Shubman Gill has stepped up in a big way — the first player to score 200+ and 150+ in the same Test. India crossed the 1,000-run mark in a Test match for the first time. It’s a series of firsts — Gill’s first win as Test captain, India’s first-ever win at Edgbaston, and potentially India’s first Test win in England in several years. It’s a mixed bag of milestones," he said.

On Gill’s captaincy and composure, Aaron added, "He’s always centered, with a presence of mind far beyond his years. The way he bats, he seems like a veteran of 100 Tests. There’s great maturity in both his batting and leadership. Test cricket is ultimately a reflection of your personality. When you’re tested for over 150 overs, your character shows. Shubman’s personality is calm, measured but with a fire burning deep inside.

"That fire is what produces performances like this. What stood out to me most was his comment about Prasidh Krishna. It shows his commitment to what he said at the start of the tour — that he wants players to feel secure in their roles. A good captain values effort, not just performance. Like with Siraj — he put in the effort in last test, didn’t get the wickets, but this game he delivered. When players know their captain values them, they give even more.”

The third Test of the series will be played at Lord's from July 10, with Bumrah expected to return to the playing XI.

