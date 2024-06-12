Wildfires prompt Cyprus President to cut short Jordan visit

Nicosia, June 12 (IANS) Cyprus' President Nikos Christodoulides cut short his visit to Jordan, where he was to attend an international conference on Gaza, as uncontrolled wildfires rage in the western Paphos district.

The semi-governmental Cyprus News Agency (CNA) reported on Tuesday that Christodoulides's request for assistance from King Abdullah II of Jordan was met by Jordan's deployment of an unspecified number of aircraft, including two Jordanian helicopters, which are already aiding in the firefighting effort.

According to statements made by authorities, the fires are raging through a cluster of villages in a mountainous area. Three villages have already been evacuated, Xinhua news agency reported.

Cyprus has asked for help from the European Union Civil Protection Mechanism, Israel, and Greece.

