Widespread floods displace large number of people in southern Myanmar

Yangon, July 29 (IANS) Widespread flooding has hit the southern regions and states of Myanmar, displacing tens of thousands of people and submerging facilities.

The water level of rivers in 13 towns across the four regions and states of Ayeyarwady, Bago, Mon, and Kayin in southern Myanmar has already surpassed their warning marks on Monday, the national weather agency reported.

In Bago township of Bago region, a total of 18,210 people from 4,793 households were evacuated due to flooding caused by continuous heavy rain in recent days, the official daily The Mirror reported on Monday.

In Myawaddy township of Kayin state, 4,985 people from 370 households are taking shelter in 11 relief centres in the township due to the rise of the Thaungyin River caused by incessant rain, as reported by Xinhua news agency.

Railway tracks and highways in Ayeyarwady region and Mon state have been submerged, posing risks to travellers, while schools have been closed due to the floods, the report said.

In addition to the four regions and states in the Southeast Asian country, Taninthayi town in the Taninthayi region experienced flooding on Sunday as a result of rising water level of the Taninthayi River, caused by torrential rains, according to the report.

Local authorities, fire service personnel, and rescuers in the affected areas have been working together to evacuate residents and provide them with essential supplies such as food, drinking water, and shelter, it added.

