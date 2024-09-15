Who will succeed Arvind Kejriwal as Delhi CM? Strong buzz over five names

New Delhi, Sep 15 (IANS) With AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal announcing his decision to quit as Chief Minister in two days, Delhi political circles are abuzz with intense political speculation about who could be the next face at the helm.

Will it be Kejriwal's close confidantes like Atishi or Gopal Rai or an articulate minister-cum-orator like Saurabh Bhardwaj or will his wife surpass everyone to fill the vacuum at top post – is a million-dollar question.

Kejriwal's announcement to quit the chief ministerial post even caught his own party leaders by surprise, as is evident from their incoherent voices. Though AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha described it as Kejriwal's 'agnipariksha', highlighting his unequivocal battle against the oppressive forces, many top leaders have remained tight-lipped.

Amid talks of Kejriwal's possible successor, here are five names evincing great interest:

Atishi

Atishi seems to be emerging as the front-runner in the race for the CM post if Arvind Kejriwal steps down after two days. She is expected to hold the reins of the Delhi government in coming days.

She was a key member of the Manifesto Drafting Committee of AAP for the 2013 assembly elections and played a key role in shaping up the party during its early stages.

Besides being one of the most vocal leaders of AAP, she also sought to replicate Kejriwal's model of fasting protest.

Her importance in the pecking order of leadership can be gauged from the fact that Kejriwal picked her to host the national flag at Delhi government's Independence Day programme.

She has always been at the forefront as party spokesperson, in defending the party on its flagship issues like water and electricity.

Saurabh Bhardwaj

Saurabh Bhardwaj, the Health Minister of Delhi, is also among the most probable faces for the post.

After top AAP ministers like Satyendar Jain, Manish Sisodia and Arvind Kejriwal himself landed behind bars, he firmly held his ground and defended the party's principled stand on key issues despite a wave of onslaught from the BJP.

Saurabh and Atishi were the Cabinet ministers entrusted with maximum responsibilities after top AAP brass were put behind bars over alleged involvement in scams.

The articulate AAP leader has also turned up the heat on Delhi L-G V.K. Saxena by pointing to his role in the felling of more than 1,000 trees. With his deft handling of the case, AAP managed to have an 'upper hand' over the latter.

Gopal Rai

Gopal Rai, the current Cabinet Minister for Environment, Forest and wildlife, is another close and long-term aide of AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal.

Being part of the AAP founding members, Gopal Rai has largely remained an uncontroversial and unblemished figure in the party, a point that will favour his prospects as the party would look to do a make-over for restoring its 'clean image', ahead of Delhi elections slated for 2025.

Kailash Gahlot

Kailash Gahlot is among the senior most ministers in AAP government and currently holds charge of eight departments -- law, justice and legislative affairs, transport, administrative reforms, IT, revenue, finance, planning and home.

It was he who hoisted the national flag at the Delhi government's 78th Independence Day ceremony at Chhatrasal Stadium.

Later, addressing the gathering, he questioned the "true meaning of independence" and termed Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal a "modern-day freedom fighter".

"So many of our brave sons risked their lives to get us freedom. But the mind is saddened that today the democratically elected CM is behind bars and I have to be present in his place. Arvind Kejriwal is a modern day freedom fighter," he had said.

Sunita Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal may not have taken the political plunge yet but her active involvement in the party's activities shows that she is 'ready and keen' on adding strength and vigour to a party, founded on anti-corruption plank.

There has been intense speculation over Sunita Kejriwal's role for the past few months. After Kejriwal was put in jail, she has been holding public rallies and also leading the party's campaign in Haryana.

Speculation around Sunita's name gained ground after it was made clear that Manish Sisodia, being the closest and trusted aide of Arvind Kejriwal won't be in contention for the top post.

With only five ministers in the Delhi Cabinet namely Gopal Rai, Imran Hussain, Kailash Gehlot, Saurabh Bhardwaj and Atishi, she could don the party's mantle till Arvind Kejriwal is away.

AAP has already made it clear that this will only be a stop-gap arrangement and Kejriwal will return as CM if the party wins the next Delhi elections.

In political circles, Kejriwal's sudden move to quit CM post and deploy a trusted aide in the chair is seen as a strategic and tactical move rather than a knee-jerk reaction.

Political watches say that the move is aimed at projecting him as a martyr in the upcoming Assembly elections and thereby position the party as the 'force fighting a corrupt system'.

